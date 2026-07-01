The viewership numbers are in for the June 27 episode of AEW Collision.

Saturday night’s edition of the weekly TNT program averaged 332,000 viewers. That figure is down from the 350,000 viewers the June 20 episode drew.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.04 rating, also slipping from the 0.05 demo rating recorded the previous week.

As has been the case in recent months, the show was simulcast on HBO Max. Streaming viewership figures for the platform have not been released, meaning the available data reflects only the linear television audience on TNT.

The 6/26 Collision served as the ‘go-home show’ for the annual AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 6/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.