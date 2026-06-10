AEW Collision saw an increase in both overall viewership and its key demographic rating for the June 6 edition of the show, despite facing stiff sports competition on Saturday night.

The June 6 episode of Collision averaged 496,000 viewers on TNT, according to the latest available data.

That figure represents a notable jump from the 360,000 viewers the program drew for its previous airing on May 30.

The news was also positive in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Collision posted a 0.08 rating in the key demo, improving from the 0.05 rating recorded for the May 16 broadcast.

The increase suggests the show was able to attract a stronger share of younger viewers compared to recent weeks.

A solid rebound.

The improved numbers came even as Collision went head-to-head with major sports programming, including the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which dominated much of the evening’s television landscape.

When the night was over, Collision ranked 13th among all cable programs in the ratings for Saturday evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 6/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.