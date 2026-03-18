AEW Collision saw an uptick in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

The March 14 edition of AEW Collision on TNT drew 458,000 viewers, marking a solid increase from the 370,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week on March 7.

A nice rebound week for the Saturday night show.

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.07 rating, which is also up from the 0.05 demo rating recorded the prior Saturday.

The improved numbers suggest positive momentum for the program heading deeper into March, as AEW continues to build its weekly lineup across multiple nights.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the March 14, 2026 episode:

* Swerve Strickland & Brodido crash the main event! (81,000 views)

* Kris Statlander DARES Thekla to deliver more lashes! (33,000 views)

* Mina Shirakawa vs Lena Kross (19,000 views)

* The Demand vs Bang Bang Gang (19,000 views)

* Who will win the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale at AEW Revolution? (14,000 views)

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 3/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.