An update has surfaced regarding the viewership numbers for AEW Collision’s special “Slam Dunk Saturday” episode on March 21, 2026.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the one-hour broadcast drew 470,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure marks a slight increase from the 458,000 viewers the show pulled in the previous week on March 14.

A modest bump week-over-week.

The March 21 edition of Collision aired as a special one-hour presentation following coverage of the NCAA Tournament on TNT, which likely contributed to the improved numbers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show delivered a 0.10 rating.

This is also up from the 0.07 demo rating recorded for the March 14 episode.

As is always the case, AEW Collision was simulcast on HBO Max, though streaming viewership data for the episode has not been made available.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Results 3/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.