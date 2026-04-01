AEW Collision saw a slight uptick in overall viewership for its latest episode, while key demo numbers took a dip.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the March 28 edition of AEW Collision drew 476,000 viewers on TNT.

That figure marks a small increase from the March 21 broadcast, which brought in 470,000 viewers.

Notably, that episode aired as part of the special “Slam Dunk Saturday” programming block following the NCAA Tournament. The companion “Slam Dunk Sunday” episode performed significantly higher, pulling in 616,000 viewers.

A modest rebound, but still below recent highs.

Looking at standard time slot comparisons, the last Collision episode to air in its usual 8 PM window on March 13 averaged 458,000 viewers, putting this past Saturday’s number slightly above that benchmark.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the March 28 show posted a 0.07 rating.

That’s down from the 0.10 demo rating recorded by the Slam Dunk Saturday episode the week prior, but in line with the 0.07 rating from the March 13 broadcast.

Overall, Collision continues to hover within a consistent range, with occasional boosts tied to special scheduling and lead-in programming.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 3/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.