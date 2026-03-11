New viewership numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the March 7 edition of AEW Collision drew 370,000 viewers on TNT. The total marks a slight increase from the 365,000 viewers the show brought in the previous week.

Despite the small bump in overall viewership, the key demographic rating saw a dip. Saturday’s episode posted a 0.05 rating in the 18–49 demo, down from the 0.06 rating recorded the week prior.

A modest audience gain, but a slight demo slide.

It’s also worth noting that the show simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership figures from the streaming platform have not been made available. As a result, the total audience across all platforms remains unclear.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed match highlights and segment videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the March 7, 2026 episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa BETRAYS Mark Briscoe with vicious ATTACK! (55,000 views)

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla sends a vicious message to Kris Statlander (52,000 views)

* Timeless Love Bombs vs Megan Bayne & Lena Kross (36,000 views)

* Claudio Castagnoli vs Konosuke Takeshita (34,000 views)

* Swerve Strickland vs Gravity (29,000 views)

