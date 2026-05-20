AEW Collision saw a modest increase in both overall viewership and the key demographic for the May 16 episode on TNT.

Saturday’s edition of Collision averaged 384,000 viewers. That figure is up from the 342,000 viewers the show drew on May 9, which aired as a one-hour “Fairway To Hell” special.

The show also experienced a slight bump in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Collision posted a 0.06 rating for the week, improving from the 0.05 demo rating recorded the previous Saturday.

One notable factor is that Collision once again simulcasted on HBO Max, though streaming numbers for the platform have not been made public.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 5/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.