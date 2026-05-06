AEW Collision saw a dip in overall viewership this past weekend, though its key demo ticked upward.

The May 2 episode of AEW Collision drew 347,000 viewers on TNT, down from the 397,000 viewers the show posted on April 25.

Despite the drop in total audience, there was a slight positive in the 18-49 demographic.

Saturday’s broadcast scored a 0.06 rating, which is up from the 0.05 demo rating recorded the previous week.

A mixed bag, depending on how you slice it.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Collision also simulcast on HBO Max. However, viewership data from the streaming platform has not been made available.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 5/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.