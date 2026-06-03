AEW Collision saw a slight decline in both viewership and key demographic ratings for its May 30 episode on TNT.

According to the latest television viewership data, Saturday’s edition of Collision drew 360,000 viewers. That figure is down from the 384,000 viewers the program recorded on May 16, which marked the last time the show aired in its traditional Saturday night 8 p.m. ET timeslot.

The show also experienced a small drop in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Collision posted a 0.05 rating in the demo, compared to the 0.06 rating generated by the May 16 broadcast.

A challenging competitive landscape likely played a role in the numbers.

The May 30 episode went head-to-head with Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, one of the most-watched sports broadcasts of the weekend. Despite the stiff competition, Collision still managed to finish 36th for the night among cable telecasts.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 5/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.