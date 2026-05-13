AEW Collision managed to avoid taking a major hit despite airing directly against WWE Backlash over the weekend.

Saturday’s special “Fairway to Hell” edition of Collision averaged 342,000 viewers on TBS for its one-hour broadcast.

That figure was down just 1.4 percent from the previous week’s two-hour Saturday episode on TNT.

Even with the slight decline, the episode marked the lowest audience total for Collision since the January 24 edition of the show.

The number was also down compared to this past Wednesday night’s hour long Collision broadcast, which aired following the two-hour episode of Dynamite and brought in 429,000 viewers.

That represents a 20.3 percent drop week-to-week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.05 rating.

That figure was down 28.6 percent from Wednesday’s 0.07 demo rating and also down 16.7 percent from the previous Saturday’s 0.06 rating.

The 0.05 rating tied the lowest mark the show has done in the category since January 24.

As far as cable rankings go, Collision finished tied for 38th place on the night in the 18-49 demographic and ranked 43rd overall in total viewers.