How did last week’s episode of AEW Collision draw against game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series?

It’s time to find out, as the ratings are in for the November 1, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

According to Programming Insider, the November 1 episode of AEW Collision on TNT from “The Lone Star State” drew 217,000 viewers, down slightly from the 228,000 viewers who tuned in the previous week on October 25.

In the key 18–49 demographic, the show posted a 0.03 rating, a small drop from the previous week’s 0.04.

The episode ranked #21 among cable originals for the night. Collision went head-to-head with stiff competition, including multiple college football games, NBA coverage on NBA TV, and Game 7 of the World Series on FOX, which dominated the night with 24.829 million viewers and a massive 5.85 demo rating.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 11/1 episode of AEW Collision:

* Mercedes Moné vs. Olympia for the CMLL Women’s World Title! (38,000 views)

* Don Callis promises to make the Young Bucks rich! (31,000 views)

* First-ever Women’s Blood & Guts teams revealed: 12 Women, 2 Rings, 1 Cage! (30,000 views)

* Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize! (30,000 views)

* Okada & Takeshita vs. Caster & Bowens (28,0000 views)

As always, viewership information for AEW programming on HBO Max is not included in any of the above figures, as HBO Max does not release their streaming information to the public.

