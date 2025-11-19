AEW Collision’s latest viewership report shows the Saturday night TNT broadcast taking a noticeable dip compared to the previous week’s show.

Programming Insider reports that the November 15th episode of Collision drew 219,000 viewers on TNT, down from the 289,000 the show delivered on November 8.

The demo also slid week-over-week. Saturday’s episode posted a 0.03 rating in the 18–49 demographic, falling from last week’s 0.06.

Collision still managed a Top-25 finish for the night, coming in 22nd on cable.

As expected, college football dominated the evening. ESPN’s Florida vs. Ole Miss matchup topped all of cable with 2.501 million viewers and a 0.59 demo rating.

The episode also simulcast on HBO Max, but those streaming numbers, as always, are not available nor included in the above figures.

Featured below is a look at the top five most-viewed AEW Collision videos on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel for the November 15 show:

• Jon Moxley gets unhinged thanks to Kyle O’Reilly! (95,000 views)

• Mercedes Moné & Kris Statlander: By The Numbers! (39,000 views)

• Death Riders vs. Lethal, Billington & Priest – MATCH HIGHLIGHTS! (30,000 views)

• PAC challenges the man he threw into fire: Darby Allin! (29,000 views)

• RIHO & Alex Windsor vs. Maya World & Hyan (21,000 views)

