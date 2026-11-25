The numbers are in for this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

The November 21, 2026 episode of AEW Collision drew 434,000 viewers, down from the 500,000 viewers who tuned in for the special one-hour Full Gear go-home edition of the show that aired immediately following AEW Dynamite the previous Wednesday.

However, with the show returning to its regular two-hour Saturday night format, viewership was up from the 376,000 viewers who watched the November 7 episode, marking the show’s largest Saturday night audience since October 24.

In the coveted 18-to-49-year-old demographic, the November 21 show drew a 0.08 rating, down from the 0.12 rating for the aforementioned Wednesday night special, but up from the 0.06 rating for the November 7 episode.

It was also the highest key demographic rating for a Saturday night edition of AEW Collision since October 24.

The November 21 show featured Ilja Dragunov defending the AEW National Championship against El Clon, as well as three matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 11/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.