AEW’s holiday-week programming saw a noticeable bump, and now we have the full rundown from Thanksgiving night.

Programming Insider has released the viewership data for the November 27th edition of AEW Collision on TNT, confirming that the special Thanksgiving broadcast brought in 285,000 viewers.

That total marks a significant increase from the 219,000 viewers the show drew on November 15, which aired on a Saturday due to scheduling adjustments.

The Thanksgiving broadcast also delivered a stronger performance in the key 18–49 demographic, pulling a 0.06 rating, a jump from the 0.03 rating logged on November 15.

For the night, Collision ranked #11 on cable, a solid placement considering the crowded Thanksgiving lineup and the show’s non-traditional time slot.

It’s worth noting that Collision was also simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership figures from the streaming platform are not currently available.

Featured below are the top five most-viewed videos from AEW’s official YouTube channel for the November 27 episode of AEW Collision:

* Bang Bang Gang leaves FTR speechless! (60,000 views)

* Eddie Kingston pours his heart out & challenges Samoa Joe! (35,000 views)

* Daniel Garcia vs Daddy Magic: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS! (24,000 views)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs Roderick Strong: Continental Classic MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (22,000 views)

* Thekla vs Tay Melo: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS! (19,000 views)

