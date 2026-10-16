The October 10, 2026 episode of AEW Collision saw a decline in viewership and ratings while facing stiff competition on Saturday night.

The show averaged 372,000 viewers on TNT, a decrease of 10.4% from the previous week’s episode. This marked Collision’s lowest viewership total since September 19.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision recorded a 0.04 rating, down 50% from the previous week’s 0.08. The number tied the show’s lowest rating in the demographic since January 24.

Saturday’s episode faced significant competition, including WWE Money in the Bank on ESPN Unlimited, college football, UFC programming and the MLB playoffs.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Grand Slam France Results 10/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.