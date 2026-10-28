AEW Collision saw a significant increase in television viewership for its October 24, 2026 episode, delivering one of the show’s strongest audiences in several months despite facing competition from live sports.

According to Dave Meltzer, Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision averaged 449,000 viewers, a notable increase from the 372,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 10 broadcast, which was the last time the show aired in its regular Saturday night time slot.

The October 24 broadcast marked an increase of approximately 21 percent in total viewership and represented Collision’s largest Saturday audience since the June 6 episode, which attracted 496,000 viewers.

The show also experienced a substantial improvement in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.10 rating. That figure was more than double the 0.04 rating recorded on October 10 and matched the 0.10 rating earned by the special one-hour Wednesday edition of Collision that followed AEW Dynamite on October 14.

Saturday’s episode featured the second match in the ongoing best-of-five series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns, Swerve Strickland taking on Myron Reed, and Jay White addressing the audience for the first time since the formation of The Cut.