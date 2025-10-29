AEW Collision viewership information has surfaced for last week’s episode, which aired on TBS and HBO Max on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The 10/25 installment of AEW Collision saw a steep drop in viewership following its recent strong lead-in from AEW Dynamite the week prior.

According to Programming Insider, the Saturday night show averaged 228,000 viewers on TNT.

This marked a significant decrease from the 400,000 viewers drawn on October 15, which aired as part of a special three-hour block immediately following AEW Dynamite, helping to boost its audience from the usual levels for the regular Saturday night taped time slot.

The most recent Collision episode to air in its usual Saturday night slot, on October 11, brought in 286,000 viewers, meaning this week’s number also marked a decline from that broadcast.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, Collision scored a 0.04 rating, down notably from the 0.11 rating achieved on October 15. The October 11 episode had drawn a 0.06 in the same category.

Despite the lower numbers, last week’s installment of AEW Collision still managed to rank 12th among all cable programs on Saturday night.

Featured below are the top five most viewed segments on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the 10/25 episode of AEW Collision:

* HOOK vs Griff Garrison: MATCH HIGHLIGHTS! (53,000 views)

* Caster & Bowen’s argument disrupts The Outrunners & Dalton Castle! (49,000 views)

* Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize step up to TayJay! (48,000 views)

* AEW Collision HIGHLIGHTS: FTR & Young Bucks vs Jurassic Express & JetSpeed! (27,000 views)

* AEW Collision HIGHLIGHTS: Taya Valkyrie vs Olympia! (25,000 views)

As always, viewership information for AEW programming on HBO Max is not included in any of the above figures, as HBO Max does not release their streaming information to the public.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our detailed AEW Collision Results 10/25/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

