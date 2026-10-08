AEW Collision saw an increase in viewership for its return to its regular Saturday night time slot on October 3, 2026.

According to WrestleNomics, the October 3 episode of AEW Collision averaged 415,000 viewers on TNT, an increase from the 337,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 19 episode, which was the last installment to air in its usual Saturday night time slot.

The October 3 broadcast also delivered a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, doubling the 0.04 rating recorded for the September 19 show.

AEW Collision finished eighth among cable television programs for the night.

Saturday’s episode featured Jon Moxley taking on Jake Doyle, as well as Kofi facing Lee Moriarty in singles competition.

The show also included several notable storyline developments, including Mercedes Moné getting the upper hand on Thekla, Kofi issuing a challenge to Bandido for the ROH World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: France, and Samoa Joe demanding respect.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 10/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.