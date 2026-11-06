The latest television ratings for AEW Collision are in.

The October 31, 2026 episode of AEW Collision averaged 302,000 viewers on TNT, according to the latest viewership data.

The Halloween night broadcast saw a notable decline from the October 24 episode, which brought in 449,000 viewers. That represents a decrease of 147,000 viewers, or approximately 32.7 percent, week-over-week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Saturday’s show recorded a 0.06 rating. That figure was also down from the 0.10 rating posted by the October 10 episode.

As always, AEW Collision was also available to stream simultaneously on HBO Max. Viewership figures from the streaming platform are not included in the traditional television ratings and have not been made publicly available.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Fright Night Collision Results 10/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.