AEW Collision viewership declined for the second consecutive week.

The September 19 episode averaged 337,000 viewers, down 7,000 viewers from the previous week’s 344,000. The show also drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.06 the week before.

Both figures marked Collision’s lowest reported numbers in several months.

The episode also came in below its rolling 10-week averages of 385,700 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Saturday’s show featured two championship matches, with AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo defending his title against Daniel Garcia and TNT Champion Darby Allin putting his championship on the line against Myron Reed.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 9/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.