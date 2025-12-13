All Elite Wrestling is live from Wales tonight!
The special AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming show airs live at 4:30pm EST. on TNT and HBO Max from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.
Advertised for the December 13 episode are the following matches:
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander
* Jamie Hayter & Kris Statlander vs. The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday for complete AEW Collision results coverage.
🏴 Tomorrow, 12/13! 🏴
AEW's premier tournament heads into international territory when the #AEWContinentalClassic comes to Wales!
Tune in at a special time of 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT on @TNTNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ELX6pzq4BV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2025
With AEW in the UK this week for a special Saturday #AEWCollision Winter Is Coming in Cardiff with an early start time
TOMORROW
+
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash in Manchester THIS WEDNESDAY,
I want to thank you UK @AEW fans +
AEW UK tv partner @ITV for an amazing 2025!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 12, 2025