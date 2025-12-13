All Elite Wrestling is live from Wales tonight!

The special AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming show airs live at 4:30pm EST. on TNT and HBO Max from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for the December 13 episode are the following matches:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

* Jamie Hayter & Kris Statlander vs. The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday for complete AEW Collision results coverage.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Tomorrow, 12/13! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 AEW's premier tournament heads into international territory when the #AEWContinentalClassic comes to Wales! Tune in at a special time of 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT on @TNTNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ELX6pzq4BV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2025