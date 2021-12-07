AEW has announced on Twitter that the promotion will be making its debut in Atlantic City on February 9th for a taping of Dynamite, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday December 17th.

The show will be taking place from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, which wrestling fans will remember as the hosting venue for WWE’w WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V. Fans who attend will also see a taping for AEW’s other weekly televised episodic, Rampage.

🚨 EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨#AEW makes its Atlantic City, NJ debut Wednesday, February 9th with #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage from @BoardwalkHall! Tickets start from $29+fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/zf1ZmyZX3x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2021

This week’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.