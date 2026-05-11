AEW has officially locked in the final television tapings leading into AEW All In 2026.

It was confirmed this week that the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision go-home shows for the company’s biggest event of the year will take place on August 26, 2026 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

The special double taping will serve as the final stop before AEW heads to London, England for the All In pay-per-view event.

Big week for AEW fans in the UK.

After taking the All In event to Texas last year, AEW will return to England in 2026, with Wembley Arena once again set to host the blockbuster show. The venue has become closely associated with the All In brand dating back to 2023, helping establish the event as AEW’s signature international stadium spectacle.

Fans looking to secure seats for the Glasgow tapings won’t have to wait long.

Pre-sale tickets for the Dynamite and Collision event go on sale today at 10am BST, while general public tickets will officially become available on Friday, May 15 at 10am BST.