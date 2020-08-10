AEW Comments On The Death Of James “Kamala” Harris

AEW issued the following press release on Twitter commenting on the death of wrestling legend James Harris (Kamala), who passed away earlier today at the age of 70. The promotion writes:
AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.
The cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public, but it is known that Harris had a difficult battle with diabetes that forced both of his legs to be amputated. WWE released their own statement recalling Harris’ illustrious career and time in the company. You can read more about that here.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020
