AEW issued a tweet this evening to tout the rating success of Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite on TNT.

As noted, Blood & Guts marked the first time Dynamite took the #1 spot for the night on cable in the 18-49 key demographic. The show drew 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the key demo. You can click here for our full ratings report on the episode.

AEW noted in a tweet, “#AEWDynamite was Wednesday night’s #1 program on cable among A18-49, a first-time achievement for Dynamite, as the show continues to have the youngest wrestling audience on television.”

The tweet included a graphic with the following highlights:

* AEW: Dynamite was the #1 program on cable among A18-49 on Wednesday, May 5 – a first-time feat for the wrestling franchise.

* Wednesday’s broadcast also averaged 1.1 M total viewers, up 18% from last week.

* AEW: Dynamite has reached 19.1 M viewers so far this year and has the youngest audience in wrestling.

As noted before, TNT also issued a press release touting the AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts ratings this week, which included the same highlights from the AEW tweet. TNT’s press release included comments from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative, Tony Khan. He noted that the best of Dynamite is to come.

“Being No. 1 in the ratings for the first time is a major triumph for AEW and a tribute to our talent and staff, everyone at TNT, and above all else our loyal fans and viewers, all of whom make it possible for us to bring wrestling to homes around the world every Wednesday night,” Khan said. “With fans making a safe return in force to support our live shows, and our matches and stories becoming more explosive every week, the best of ‘AEW: Dynamite’ is ahead!”

TNT added that Dynamite “is giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Wrestling fans have wanted – and needed – something different, authentic and better for far too long. AEW answered the call. AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fast-paced, high-impact competitions with real sports analytics.”

Stay tuned for more. You can see AEW’s full tweet below, along with the full release from TNT:

#AEWDynamite was Wednesday night’s #1 program on cable among A18-49, a first-time achievement for Dynamite, as the show continues to have the youngest wrestling audience on television. pic.twitter.com/OtuIacRVnm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2021

