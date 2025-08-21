A big change to the originally announced lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London has been announced.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland, Tony Schiavone interviewed Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Cage noted that the two still aren’t on the same page, but that they are at least writing in the same book. He claims they aren’t having a bubbly, happy reunion, but a partnership out of necessity.

Nick Wayne then appeared and announced he has suffered a broken foot, but claimed to still be one step ahead of Cage as always.

Luchasaurus then made a big return and attacked Cope and Cage, leaving them laying. Excalibur then announced that it will be Luchasaurus and Kip Sabian taking on Copeland and Cage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London this weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/24 for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results coverage.