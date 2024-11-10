It is now official.

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland is signed, sealed and soon to be delivered.

As noted, Swerve issued a challenge to “The All Mighty” for a one-on-one showdown at AEW Full Gear 2024 this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite in a segment where MVP also accepted on Lashley’s behalf.

During the November 9 episode of AEW Collision, the announcement was made official regarding Swerve vs. Lashley at the pay-per-view, which is scheduled for November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Also scheduled is Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship, Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. TBA vs. TBA for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong or both, as well as Jay White vs. Hangman Page.

Set for the AEW Full Gear 2024: Zero Hour pre-show is AJ From Costco Guys (w/ Big Justice) vs. QT Marshall.

Make sure to join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage.