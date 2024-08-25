The Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London 2024 will essentially be a WWE Money In The Bank match.

During the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on August 24, Tony Schiavone explained that the person who emerges as the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match will earn the right to “cash-in” his title shot at any time in the future.

Thus far, confirmed for the high stakes Casino Gauntlet at today’s pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium are Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe, with Cassidy set to enter first. The match can only end via pinfall or submission after all participants have entered.

AEW All In: London 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 25 at 1/12c from Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here today for live AEW All In: London 2024 results coverage.