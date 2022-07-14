On this evening’s Fyter Fest AEW confirmed that this year’s ALL OUT pay-per-view will be returning to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates Illinois right outside of Chicago. This has been AEW’s home for the ALL OUT show aside from 2020 when they held it at Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Date are as follows:

-AEW Dynamite from the NOW Arena on August 31st.

-AEW Rampage from the NOW Arena on September 2nd.

-AEW ALL OUT from the NOW Arena on September 4th.

It should also be noted that the video package AEW ran for ALL OUT featured world champion CM Punk. Whether this was just a plug or a hint that Punk could make an appearance at the show remains to be seen. He has been out of action for months after sustaining a broken foot.