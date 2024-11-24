– AEW has confirmed the first simulcast on MAX for the New Year. At the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, graphics flashed on the screen promoting AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen streaming on MAX as a special simulcast, the first of many per the new WBD rights agreement.

– During the AEW Full Gear 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, it was announced that ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, Billie Starkz and “Legit” Leyla Hirsch will be the participants representing Ring of Honor in the International Women’s Cup match at the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event on January 5.