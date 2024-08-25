AEW announces official details for another pay-per-view event.

The promotion revealed on the pre-show of today’s All In that the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place in London. A venue and date has yet to be announced.

AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door in London just announced for 2025 pic.twitter.com/c15F7g9r9m — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024

The 2024 Forbidden Door pay-per-view took place from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and was headlined by Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay.