AEW confirms details for one of its biggest television shows of the year.

News had surfaced that AEW would be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25th, which would mark the fourth straight year the promotion ran the event from the venue. AEW has since confirmed that news this evening at Forbidden Door, where it was revealed that the show would be a live Dynamite, with Collision being taped afterward, combo.

AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite & Collision officially announced for September 25 in Arthur Ashe Stadium! Here's the official poster featuring MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Toni Storm, Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Mercedes Moné, Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay. pic.twitter.com/u1SNNokymk — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 1, 2024

Last year’s Grand Slam was headlined by MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. This was the same event that Adam Cole injured his ankle at. He has not wrestled since.