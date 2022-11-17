A special preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW Games announced today that the video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view. They included a new photo from the game, and teased that it will be “Lights Out” for the preview.

“This #AEWFightForever reveal at #AEWFullGear is going to be LIGHTS OUT! [collision symbol emoji] Tune in this Saturday, November 19th LIVE on PPV @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all major providers! #AEWGames,” AEW Games tweeted.

The photo shows Britt Baker pinning AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out match, on a pile of thumbtacks. A kendo stick and baseball bat are visible, along with blood, including blood spots on the ring ropes.

It looks like Saturday’s preview will include footage from the Lights Out match. It was confirmed back in August that the Fight Forever game will feature the following match types – single, tag team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4 Way, Ladder Match, Falls Count Anywhere, Casino Battle Royale, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, and Lights Out.

There’s still no word on the official release date for AEW Fight Forever, but the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

AEW has held several Lights Out matches since launching in 2019 – current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela at Fyter Fest 2019, Kenny Omega vs. Janela on the second AEW Dark episode in October 2019, Omega vs. Moxley at Full Gear 2019, Britt Baker vs. current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam Dynamite in March 2021, Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki at the Grand Slam Rampage in September 2021, Adam Cole vs. current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy at the Beach Break Dynamite in January 2022, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks on the Grand Slam Rampage in September 2022.

You can see the new teaser from AEW Games below:

