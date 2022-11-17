AEW has confirmed that they will run the UK in 2023.

No date was announced for the London, England show, but it was confirmed this week along with more West Coast dates, including debut shows in Phoenix and San Francisco.

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in running Craven Cottage in London, which is the stadium where the Fulham F.C. soccer team plays, owned by Khan’s father and AEW lead investor Shad Khan.

AEW’s 2023 dates include their debut at the legendary Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA on March 1 for Dynamite and March 3 for Rampage.

AEW has confirmed the following dates for next year:

* Wednesday, January 4: Dynamite and Rampage from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

* Friday, January 6: Rampage and Battle of The Belts V from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

* Wednesday, January 11: Dynamite and Rampage from The Forum in Los Angeles, CA

* Wednesday, January 18: Dynamite and Rampage from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

* Wednesday, January 25: Dynamite and Rampage from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

* Wednesday, February 22: Dynamite and Rampage from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

* Wednesday, March 1: Dynamite from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* Friday, March 3: Rampage from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* Date and Location TBA: London, England

