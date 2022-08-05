AEW has announced on Twitter that Leila Grey will be the opponent of the newly signed Madison Rayne, who along with her work as a wrestler will also be serving in a backstage position to help improve the promotion’s women’s division.
.@MadisonRayne is not in #AEW just to coach! TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama, she steps into the ring with @Miss_LeilaGrey to show @TBSNetwork Champion #JadeCargill why she’s the baddest coach AND wrestler, and she doesn’t need to be labeled “Baddie” to prove it pic.twitter.com/eQDaFkjeJi
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:
-Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner world title eliminator match
-Swerve In Your Glory vs. Josh Woods/Tony Nese
-Madison Rayne vs. Leila Grey