AEW is coming to “The Great White North” in a couple of months.

And they’re bringing a brand new pay-per-view with them.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed recent rumors regarding the debut of a new annual pay-per-view event, AEW Redemption, this coming July in Canada.

“MONTREAL,” the social media announcement began. “As announced by the Toronto Sun, AEW is returning to Canada this Summer with a BRAND NEW PPV: AEW Redemption!”

The announcement continued, “This inaugural event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption Results coverage.