AEW has officially announced that tonight’s opening round world title eliminator tournament match between Lance Archer and Ricky Starks will be moved to next week. The promotion states that Starks is not medically cleared to compete due to the backstage attack by the Murderhawk Monster on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

We had reported yesterday that the match would not be taking place since it was not taped on Wednesday, but fans will still get to see the opening round contest between Brian Cage and Dante Martin, as well as RUSH vs. Bandido.