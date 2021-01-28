AEW confirmed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that their upcoming Revolution pay per view, which was originally scheduled for Saturday February 27th, will now be taking place on Sunday March 7th.

The promotion revealed the news when releasing the match graphic for the Sting, Darby Allin, and Team Taz Street fight. Word was that AEW did not want to compete with the Canelo Alvarez boxing bout that was also taking place on the 27th.

Here is the card for Revolution so far:

-Sting/Darby Allin versus Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks)