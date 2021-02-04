Following last night’s AEW Beach Break Special world champion Kenny Omega had an interaction with NJPW superstar KENTA, who made a surprise appearance to attack current rival Jon Moxley. Omega later told AEW camera crews that he would be teaming up with the Bullet Club member to take on the Purveyor of Violence and the Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer.

AEW has since confirmed the matchup on their Twitter, revealing that it will be an anything goes “Falls Count Anywhere” showdown.

After last night’s classic main event + the shocking ending, @kennyomegamanx issued the challenge & @AEW GM @tonykhan has made the match for next week’s #AEWDynamite Wednesday Feb 10, Falls Count Anywhere, World Champion Kenny Omega & KENTA v. @JonMoxley & Lance Archer! @AEWonTNT https://t.co/3qXSLdqrWh pic.twitter.com/vEWbwz1kjW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-Darby Allin versus Joey Janela for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho/MJF versus The Acclaimed

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Cezar Bononi/Peter Avalon

-KENTA/Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley/Lance Archer