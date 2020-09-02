AEW has officially announced that NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be making her in-ring debut for the promotion on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The news was first broken yesterday by the Wrestling Observer ahead of Rosa taking on Hikaru Shida at this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. No opponent has been announced for this evening.

TONIGHT on Dynamite – @thunderrosa22 will be in singles action!

If this will be your first time seeing the @NWA Women's World Champion in action, you won't want to miss this one. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE tonight on TNT 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. pic.twitter.com/bOQlaXQmvb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Santana & Ortiz versus The Best Friends

-Thunder Rosa makes in-ring debut

-Chris Jericho versus Joey Janela

-Jon Moxley versus MJF’s lawyer

-Young Bucks/Jurassic Express versus Private Party/SCU (The winning team will then face each other at the ALL OUT PPV)