The promotional push has begun for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

On Tuesday, AEW confirmed the International Championship match for the upcoming All Out: Chicago 2024 show scheduled for next month.

Following his victory over MJF at AEW All In: London 2024 over the weekend, new AEW International Champion Will Ospreay is scheduled to defend his title against “The Bastard” PAC at AEW All Out: Chicago 2024.

AEW began promoting the Ospreay-PAC match, releasing the match graphic and officially advertising it on their various social media platforms on Tuesday.

“Two newly crowned champions clash at All Out as Will Ospreay puts the AEW International Title on the line against AEW World Trios Champion PAC,” the announcement read.

The show will also feature Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander for the CMLL Women’s World Championship, with Nightingale selecting the stipulation for the match after earning the right with a win over Statlander in mixed tag-team action during the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW All In: London 2024.

Emanating from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 takes place on Saturday, September 7. Make sure to join us here on 9/7 for live results coverage of the entire event.