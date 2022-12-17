Last night’s AEW Rampage saw Wardlow call out the current reigning TNT and ROH Television champion Samoa Joe, as the two men’s rivalry has reached a boiling point following Joe dethroning Wardlow of the TNT championship at Full Gear.

Following a promo exchange Joe would offer Mr. Mayhem a rematch, which will now take place at the New Year’s Smash television special on Wednesday, December 28th from Colorado. This is the first match confirmed for the show, which will be one week after this Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.