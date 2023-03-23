AEW All Out may be held at a different venue this year.

With the exception of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year, AEW All Out has been held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL, near Chicago. The original All In event was also held at the NOW Arena in 2018, before AEW launched. The event was held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that All Out will continue to be a Chicago-area tradition for AEW, but a new venue is being considered for 2023.

AEW has had talks about All Out 2023 being held in the heart of Chicago at the United Center. AEW has previously held two sell-outs at the United Center – CM Punk’s debut on The First Dance edition of Rampage, and the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

AEW may still run the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, perhaps for Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings that week.

AEW usually holds All Out during the first week of September, which is Memorial Day Weekend. It’s possible that an announcement will be made between now and Double Or Nothing, which is scheduled for May 28 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.