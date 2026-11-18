AEW could be taking its biggest annual event outside of London once again in 2027.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Toronto, Ontario, Canada has emerged as one of the leading candidates to host AEW All In 2027.

While discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of bringing the pay-per-view to Toronto, nothing has been finalized. There is also no word regarding which venue would potentially host the event.

One interesting factor in the discussions involves Adam Copeland.

The WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly expressed interest in having his final professional wrestling match, or one of his final matches, take place in Toronto.

Copeland has communicated that desire to AEW President Tony Khan and others in the past, making the Canadian city an intriguing potential destination for All In 2027.

Another factor surrounding the event is WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania 43 outside of North America in 2027.

With WrestleMania taking place internationally, there could be an opportunity for AEW to capitalize on the absence of WWE’s biggest annual event from the North American market.

Despite speculation about the possibility, however, there are currently no active plans to move AEW All In 2027 to WrestleMania weekend.

AEW has previously taken All In outside of London, with the 2025 edition being held in Dallas, Texas after Wembley Stadium was already booked for another event.

The original All In event, which took place before AEW was officially launched, was held in the Chicago arena in 2018.

(H/T: Fightful Select)