It looks like AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery may be close to announcing their new deal together.

Several fans online have pointed out that AEW content is now popping up on the MAX streaming service, which looks to be uploads of Dynamite, Collision, and previous AEW pay-per-views. AEW’s content is not fully available on MAX to everyone in the world as of yet, but this seems like a good sign for AEW to be remaining with WBD.

OH MY GOD… AEW content has started to load up on MAX. The US version is not live yet but many have confirmed that the catalogue has begun showing up internationally. Looks like that AEW renewal with WBD is a DONE DEAL. pic.twitter.com/76MVsvdIsN — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 19, 2024

@AEW will arrive at @StreamOnMax (MAX), the content is currently being uploaded and without spoilers there is already a PPV that will be live for the first time for AEW as part of the new deal. "Max ad for AEW".

