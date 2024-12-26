– The final four are set for the AEW Continental Classic. Will Ospreay will go one-on-one against Kyle Fletcher on one side, while defending champion Kazuchika Okada squares off against Ricochet on the other. The winners of those matches will square off in the finals. All of these matches will take place at AEW Worlds End 2024 this Saturday night in Orlando, FL.

– Taz made his long-awaited return to the commentary desk for the Christmas Day episode of AEW Dynamite on 34th Street. “The Human Suplex Machine” had been on the sidelines recovering from total knee replacement surgery.

Taz returns to commentary in NYC! pic.twitter.com/ciu5Tx7pl5 — Kimmy (@kimmy_sokol) December 22, 2024

– Chris Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens is the first official match announced for this Friday’s taped episode of the “final episode for the foreseeable future” of AEW Rampage. The match announcement was made during a “New York Minute” segment by the ROH World Champion on the aforementioned AEW Dynamite on 34th Street show.