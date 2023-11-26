Tonight’s AEW Collision from Pittsburgh featured three matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.
-Claudio Castagnoli defeated Daniel Garcia
-Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston
Blue League:
Bryan Danielson-Not Yet Wrestled
Andrade El Idolo-Not Yet Wrestled
Eddie Kingston-0 points
Brody King-3 points
Claudio Castagnoli-3 points
Daniel Garcia-0 points
Gold League:
Jon Moxley-3 points
Swerve Strickland-3 points
RUSH-0 points
Mark Briscoe-0 points
Jay Lethal-0 points
Jay White-3 points