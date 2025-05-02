Another name has quietly parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, as EJ Nduka is now officially a free agent.

Nduka’s deal with AEW recently expired, bringing his run with the company to a close. He signed with AEW in early 2023 and, while used infrequently on AEW programming, found a home on the Ring of Honor brand. There, he teamed with Lee Johnson under the tag team name “LeeJ.”

Prior to joining AEW, Nduka had stints in both WWE—where he was part of the NXT system—and Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he competed for over a year and built a solid reputation.

Sources indicate that multiple promotions have shown interest in the powerhouse performer since his AEW exit, though nothing has been confirmed regarding his next move.

