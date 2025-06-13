There may or may not be any private parties coming to AEW in the future.

At least any hosted by Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, it was reported that former AEW World Tag-Team Champions Private Party will see their AEW contracts expire in the near future.

How soon into the future isn’t clear, however the report did note that they are “up very soon.”

Whether or not there are plans for Private Party to sign a new deal to remain in AEW is still unknown.

Since losing the AEW tag titles in squash match-style fashion to The Hurt Syndicate back in January, Private Party have been relative ghosts on AEW programming. Their last in-ring appearance was in March at a House Of Glory event.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the AEW future of Private Party continues to surface.