The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place this Saturday. The Road To Countdown show is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
As previously noted, the thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air at 11 pm ET on TNT after the go-home edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF
AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory
AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin
Saraya vs. Britt Baker
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose
AEW World title eliminator tournament finals: TBA vs. TBA