The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place this Saturday. The Road To Countdown show is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

As previously noted, the thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air at 11 pm ET on TNT after the go-home edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air.

Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

AEW World title eliminator tournament finals: TBA vs. TBA